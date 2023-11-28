Bottom Is the New Top

Show Notes

In this episode, we discuss:

B is for Bottom in Martin’s A-Z of Modern Unix.

Alan takes Asahi Linux for a test drive on an M1 Macbook using Ubuntu Asahi.

Mark continues his adventures integrating his static blog with the Fediverse. We also mentioned owncast for self-hosting live streams, which also has deep Fediverse integration.



