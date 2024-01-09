Unfold Your Coding Potential

Show Notes

In this episode, we discuss:

Using the unfold.ai coding assistant to turn the MVP Rust project, ia-get , into a “product”.

, into a “product”. Impressions of actually using NextCloud.

Listening to audiobooks on Linux with Cozy and on Android with Voice.

