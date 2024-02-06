Magazines Reloaded

Magazines ReloadedEP 22: Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode, we discuss:
- Reading magazines with Libby and Calibre plugins.
- Building Telegram for Asahi Linux.
- Virtualising on an M2 Macbook with Lima
