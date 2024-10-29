Punch Up in the Garden

Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin has been keeping his secrets safe with gocryptfs. CLI setup: gocryptfs -init ~/Syncthing/Secrets : Create encrypted storage gocryptfs ~/Syncthing/Secrets ~/Vault : Mount the decrypted secrets under ~/Vault fusermount -u ~/Vault : Unmount the decrypted secrets GUI Tools: vaults (Linux, GTK4) SiriKali (cross-platform, Qt)

Mark wrote, built and released powerline-go-moodle.

Alan joined the club and bought an LG Dualup monitor.

You can send your feedback via show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form.

