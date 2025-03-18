Moodling Myself Silly

Moodling Myself SillyEP 51: Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin has created smiti18n (pronounced smitten) - A very complete internationalization library for Lua with LÖVE support 🌕💕
- Mark has been hard at work Moodling himself silly on the run up to the Moodle 5.0 release
- Alan has been wrangling with Django and has worries about contributing large patches to SavannahHQ
You can send your feedback via
show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community you can join:
- The Linux Matters Chatters on Telegram.
- The
#linux-matterschannel on the Late Night Linux Discord server.
If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us using Patreon or PayPal. For $5 a month on Patreon, you can enjoy an ad-free feed of Linux Matters, or for $10, get access to all the Late Night Linux family of podcasts ad-free.
Hosts
Sponsors
Here's a high-five ✋ to our sponsors – give them a visit and keep our show thriving!