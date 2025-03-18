Moodling Myself Silly

Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin has created smiti18n (pronounced smitten) - A very complete internationalization library for Lua with LÖVE support 🌕💕

Mark has been hard at work Moodling himself silly on the run up to the Moodle 5.0 release

Alan has been wrangling with Django and has worries about contributing large patches to SavannahHQ

