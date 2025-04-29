High Precision Solid Metal Balls

High Precision Solid Metal BallsEP 54: Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin switches from traditional mice ️🖱️ to trackball ️🖲️ and gets a bit carried away with customising them 🪩
- L-Trac Trackball 🇬🇧
- L-Trac Trackball 🇺🇸
- Kensingston SlimBlade™ Pro Trackball
- input-remapper: An easy to use tool to change the behaviour of your input devices.
- Alan refines his contribution workflow to Savannah and brings it bang up to date.
- Mark self-hosts an ONLYOFFICE integrated with Nextcloud.
