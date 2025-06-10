Nerdy Day Trips

EP 57: Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
In this episode:

  • Martin has been brutally reclaiming GitHub runner disk space using Nothing but Nix
  • Alan has resurrected a very nerdy website.
    • Go to Nerdy Day Trips² and submit your favourite fascinating places to visit around the world - science museums, observatories, maker spaces, research facilities, and other spots that’ll scratch a curiosity itch.
  • Mark has been pushing the limits of his Steam Deck playing Avowed.

