Nerdy Day Trips

Nerdy Day TripsEP 57: Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Show Notes
Show notes here in Markdown, No HTML. No relative links.
In this episode:
- Martin has been brutally reclaiming GitHub runner disk space using Nothing but Nix
- This technique can be applied to other purposes. Get the technical details from Martin’s blog: The Nix Space Heist: Reclaiming 130GB in GitHub Actions
- Alan has resurrected a very nerdy website.
- Go to Nerdy Day Trips² and submit your favourite fascinating places to visit around the world - science museums, observatories, maker spaces, research facilities, and other spots that’ll scratch a curiosity itch.
- Mark has been pushing the limits of his Steam Deck playing Avowed.
You can send your feedback via
show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community, you can join:
- The Linux Matters Chatters on Telegram.
- The
#linux-matterschannel on the Late Night Linux Discord server.
If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us using Patreon or PayPal. For $5 a month on Patreon, you can enjoy an ad-free feed of Linux Matters, or for $10, get access to all the Late Night Linux family of podcasts ad-free.
Hosts
Sponsors
Here's a high-five ✋ to our sponsors – give them a visit and keep our show thriving!