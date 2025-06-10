Nerdy Day Trips

Show Notes

Show notes here in Markdown, No HTML. No relative links.

In this episode:

Martin has been brutally reclaiming GitHub runner disk space using Nothing but Nix This technique can be applied to other purposes. Get the technical details from Martin’s blog: The Nix Space Heist: Reclaiming 130GB in GitHub Actions

Alan has resurrected a very nerdy website. Go to Nerdy Day Trips² and submit your favourite fascinating places to visit around the world - science museums, observatories, maker spaces, research facilities, and other spots that’ll scratch a curiosity itch.

Mark has been pushing the limits of his Steam Deck playing Avowed.

