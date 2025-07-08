Old Man Yells at GMail

Old Man Yells at GMailEP 59: Tuesday, Jul 8, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan has continued his Nerdy Day Trips journey into cloud-native software development.
- Mark fulfills his years-long dream of buying a new Laptop.
- Martin has junked GMail for Fastmail.
