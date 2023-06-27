Writing a Game for Linux

Show Notes

In this episode we discuss:

Extending the range of ADSB receivers and sending data to additional places

“Hacking” a washing machine

Entering Linux Game Jam 2023 in a not very Linux-y way with Antsy Alien Attack Pico

