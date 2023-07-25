Picking Apart the Steam Deck

Picking Apart the Steam DeckEP 8: Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023
Show Notes
In this episode, we discuss:
- Repairing a Steam Deck
- Taking digital hoarding too far with Tube Archivist
- Creating a magical LAN using the Internet with ZeroTier
Some pictures of the state inside Mark’s Steam Deck
- The interior of a Steam Deck showing a PCB with a corroded connector
- The back of a Steam Deck’s touchpad showing sticky residue
- The touch pad PCB from a Steam Deck showing sitcky residue coating the sensor
