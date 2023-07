Picking Apart the Steam Deck

Show Notes

In this episode, we discuss:

Repairing a Steam Deck

Taking digital hoarding too far with Tube Archivist

Creating a magical LAN using the Internet with ZeroTier

Some pictures of the state inside Mark’s Steam Deck

You can send your feedback via show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community, you can join:

If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us using Patreon or PayPal. For $5 a month on Patreon, you can enjoy an ad-free feed of Linux Matters, or for $10, get access to all the Late Night Linux family of podcasts ad-free.