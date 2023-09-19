Steam Deck Emulation Done Right

Steam Deck Emulation Done RightEP 12: Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023
Show Notes
In this episode, we discuss:
- Consolidating multiple services onto a dedicated server
- Contributing to a large open source project
- Retro gaming on a refurbished Steam Deck with RetroDECK, ScreenScraper, and ZeroTier
