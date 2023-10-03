Um, Actually

Show Notes

We go over the feedback from the first 12 episodes.

Website

TPM

Backups

We answer some questions about our backup solutions

Music

SongShift for iOS can migrate your playlists between services.

Cider 2 is available on Itch.io

ZeroTier

Alan and Martin have installed ZeroTier on the Steam Deck.

NixOS

You can set up printing with auto discovering using Martin’s CUPS and Avahi configurations. Also see the NixOS Wiki about Printing



You can send feedback via show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form.

