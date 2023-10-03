Um, Actually

Um, ActuallyEP 13: Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
Show Notes
We go over the feedback from the first 12 episodes.
- Lots of people recommended YubiKey
- TPM-backed Full Disk Encryption is coming to Ubuntu
- Tang server for remote key delivery
- Unlocking with a USB key
Backups
- We answer some questions about our backup solutions
- SongShift for iOS can migrate your playlists between services.
- Cider 2 is available on Itch.io
- Alan and Martin have installed ZeroTier on the Steam Deck.
- You can set up printing with auto discovering using Martin’s CUPS and Avahi configurations.
- Also see the NixOS Wiki about Printing
