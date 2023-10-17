One Hundred Percent Colombian

One Hundred Percent ColombianEP 14: Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
Show Notes
In this episode we discuss:
- Using Distrobox, via Universal Blue, to run OBS Studio Portable built for Ubuntu on NixOS.
- You might also like Bazzite, an OCI image that serves as an alternative operating system for the Steam Deck.
- The trials and tribulations of updating dozens of Snaps to current standards, including the wonderful Bombsquad
- J2ME retro-gaming on Android using J2ME Loader and (nearly) RetroDECK
