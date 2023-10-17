One Hundred Percent Colombian

Show Notes

Using Distrobox, via Universal Blue, to run OBS Studio Portable built for Ubuntu on NixOS. You might also like Bazzite, an OCI image that serves as an alternative operating system for the Steam Deck.

The trials and tribulations of updating dozens of Snaps to current standards, including the wonderful Bombsquad

J2ME retro-gaming on Android using J2ME Loader and (nearly) RetroDECK

