Mish Mash Mesh

Mish Mash MeshEP 15: Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023
Show Notes
In this episode, we discuss:
- Upgrading the network in a rented student house with TP-Link Deco
- The gaming journey of a tiny-handed toddler from button mashing to throwing rocks
- Building a solid-state NAS with NixOS
