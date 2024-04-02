Snappy Snap Snapshots

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan has the most exotic GPU configuration and needs your help now!

Martin has improved his desktop Linux chat quality of life with Telegram GTK4 Color palette, Fractal and Halloy.

Mark is migrating data to his new home server in a very snappy way.

