If I Could Just Interject

If I Could Just InterjectEP 27: Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan, Martin and Mark read some highlights from your wonderful feedback. Thank you for all the kinds words you have sent us.
Here are the links to everything we mentioned.
Snaps
Localsend
Hardware
Security keys and passwords
- https://man.archlinux.org/man/systemd-cryptenroll.1
- https://blog.fraggod.net/2023/01/04/fido2-hardware-passwordsecret-management.html
- https://blog.fraggod.net/2023/01/26/more-fido2-hardware-authkey-uses-on-a-linux-machine-and-their-quirks.html
Virtualization & Containers
Gaming
Voice assistant topics
Comic and ebook reading topics
Microserver topics
You can send your feedback via
show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community you can join:
- The Linux Matters Chatters on Telegram.
- The
#linux-matterschannel on the Late Night Linux Discord server.
If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us using Patreon or PayPal. For $5 a month on Patreon, you can enjoy an ad-free feed of Linux Matters, or for $10, get access to all the Late Night Linux family of podcasts ad-free.
Hosts
Sponsors
Here's a high-five ✋ to our sponsors – give them a visit and keep our show thriving!