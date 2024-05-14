Desktop of the Gods

Desktop of the GodsEP 29: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin has been perfecting the Pantheon desktop environment.
- Alan has been writing Go, and enjoying it.
- Mark has been playing Against the Storm, a town-builder with rogue-like elements.
