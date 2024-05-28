Quickemu Rising From the Bashes

Quickemu Rising From the BashesEP 30: Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin has been working on Quickemu, his project to quickly create and run optimised Linux, Windows and macOS virtual machines.
- Alan has a new job at Anchore, and tells us about their open-source vulnerability, SBOM, license scanners, Grype, Syft, and Grant
- Mark explains how he is using ntfy to send push notifications to his phone when servers do interesting things.
