Quickemu Rising From the Bashes

Martin has been working on Quickemu, his project to quickly create and run optimised Linux, Windows and macOS virtual machines.

Alan has a new job at Anchore, and tells us about their open-source vulnerability, SBOM, license scanners, Grype, Syft, and Grant

Mark explains how he is using ntfy to send push notifications to his phone when servers do interesting things.

