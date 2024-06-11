Searching for a New Voice

Searching for a New VoiceEP 31: Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan uses records his voice with Piper Recording Studio using the LJ format for use with Piper Train to create a new generation of the old Mycroft AI apope voice.
- Martin has eschewed Google Search to use Kagi instead.
- Mark has been judging a coding contest where students used Scratch to create games, including the use of backpack.
