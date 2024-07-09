Welcome Homepage

Show Notes

In this episode, we discuss:

Martin uses homepage to create a static highly customizable application dashboard. Martin also mentioned the New Tab Override extension for Firefox.

Mark has been composing bass parts for an album using Tux Guitar.

Alan has been visualising source code in 4K with Gource.

You can send your feedback via show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community you can join:

If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us using Patreon or PayPal. For $5 a month on Patreon, you can enjoy an ad-free feed of Linux Matters, or for $10, get access to all the Late Night Linux family of podcasts ad-free.