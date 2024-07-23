All of a Flutter

All of a FlutterEP 34: Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan explains how and why he uses Listmonk to create, host and send out a personal email newsletter.
- Mark gets
guilt-trippednerd-sniped into updating the Flutter-based Quickgui project.
- Martin digs into his pile-o-bits to craft a new home-lab server that is quieter, cooler, harder, faster, better, stronger, and mostly empty. Martin mentioned an episode of Ask The Hosts.
You can send your feedback via
show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community you can join:
- The Linux Matters Chatters on Telegram.
- The
#linux-matterschannel on the Late Night Linux Discord server.
If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us using Patreon or PayPal. For $5 a month on Patreon, you can enjoy an ad-free feed of Linux Matters, or for $10, get access to all the Late Night Linux family of podcasts ad-free.
Hosts
Sponsors
Here's a high-five ✋ to our sponsors – give them a visit and keep our show thriving!