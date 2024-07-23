All of a Flutter

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan explains how and why he uses Listmonk to create, host and send out a personal email newsletter.

Mark gets guilt-tripped nerd-sniped into updating the Flutter-based Quickgui project.

Martin digs into his pile-o-bits to craft a new home-lab server that is quieter, cooler, harder, faster, better, stronger, and mostly empty. Martin mentioned an episode of Ask The Hosts.

