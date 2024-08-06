Mark Was Right, Twice

Mark Was Right, TwiceEP 35: Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode, we discuss:
- Migrating notes to Joplin and heynote, and getting 2 LG DualUp monitors.
- Contributing package updates to Void and Apline linux.
- What happens when you plug a phone’s USB port into TV.
You can send your feedback via
show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community you can join:
- The Linux Matters Chatters on Telegram.
- The
#linux-matterschannel on the Late Night Linux Discord server.
If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us using Patreon or PayPal. For $5 a month on Patreon, you can enjoy an ad-free feed of Linux Matters, or for $10, get access to all the Late Night Linux family of podcasts ad-free.
Hosts
Sponsors
Here's a high-five ✋ to our sponsors – give them a visit and keep our show thriving!