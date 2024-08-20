Themes, Streams and Audio Machines

Themes, Streams and Audio MachinesEP 36: Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin themes his Linux desktop and the Internet using Catppuccin.
- Alan has been streaming to Twitch, YouTube and Owncast with stream-sprout.
- Mark plays audio from his Android phone to his Linux desktop speakers.
- And Martin does the same with an iPad and uses
playerctland
bluetoothctlto control the iPad remotely.
