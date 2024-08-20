Themes, Streams and Audio Machines

Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin themes his Linux desktop and the Internet using Catppuccin.

Alan has been streaming to Twitch, YouTube and Owncast with stream-sprout.

Mark plays audio from his Android phone to his Linux desktop speakers. And Martin does the same with an iPad and uses playerctl and bluetoothctl to control the iPad remotely.



