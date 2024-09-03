Lipstick on a Font

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan snapped Syft and Grype with classic confinement

Martin patched a font from the past to add quality-of-life glyphs and braile characters, to make it marginally better to look at.

Mark went in search of a self-hosted streaming music solution, and found SubSonic with mobile clients.

