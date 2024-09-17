A Pair of Comfortable GPUs

A Pair of Comfortable GPUsEP 38: Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Mark brings us a clutch of Subsonic apps for Android:
- Martin names a whole new category of “Top-like” tools for monitoring GPUS:
- Alan, who is not a developer, has been writing UncleClive in Python to send Mastodon posts to a Spectrum emulator and back.
