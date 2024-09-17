A Pair of Comfortable GPUs

Show Notes

Mark brings us a clutch of Subsonic apps for Android: Tempo GoSonic Ultrasonic Symphonium

Martin names a whole new category of “Top-like” tools for monitoring GPUS: nvtop intel_gpu_top nvitop amdgpu_top

Alan, who is not a developer, has been writing UncleClive in Python to send Mastodon posts to a Spectrum emulator and back.

