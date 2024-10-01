Rock Around the Underclock

Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin has been overclocking and underclocking GPUs with the pretty tools: gpuviewer GreenWithEnvy Which needs a Coolbits bit mask of 28 to enable power and fan control. Linux AMDGPU Configuration Tool or LACT Requires the amdgpu.ppfeaturemask kernel parameter with this value 0xfffd7fff to enable power and fan control.

Alan, who is still not a developer, has been writing more Python to discover new music via the Spotify APIs.

Mark created a new Audiobook server using audiobookshelf

