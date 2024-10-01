Rock Around the Underclock

Rock Around the UnderclockEP 39: Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin has been overclocking and underclocking GPUs with the pretty tools:
- gpuviewer
- GreenWithEnvy
- Which needs a Coolbits bit mask of
28to enable power and fan control.
- Which needs a Coolbits bit mask of
- Linux AMDGPU Configuration Tool or LACT
- Requires the
amdgpu.ppfeaturemaskkernel parameter with this value
0xfffd7fffto enable power and fan control.
- Requires the
- Alan, who is still not a developer, has been writing more Python to discover new music via the Spotify APIs.
- Mark created a new Audiobook server using audiobookshelf
