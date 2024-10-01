Rock Around the Underclock

EP 39: Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Episode Banner

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Martin has been overclocking and underclocking GPUs with the pretty tools:
  • Alan, who is still not a developer, has been writing more Python to discover new music via the Spotify APIs.
  • Mark created a new Audiobook server using audiobookshelf

You can send feedback via show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community, you can join:

If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us using Patreon or PayPal. For $5 a month on Patreon, you can enjoy an ad-free feed of Linux Matters, or for $10, get access to all the Late Night Linux family of podcasts ad-free.

Hosts

Alan Pope

Alan Pope

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress

Sponsors

Here's a high-five ✋ to our sponsors – give them a visit and keep our show thriving!

1Password

1Password Extended Access Management secures every sign-in for every app on every device.
1password
Support the show and check it out at https://1password.com/linuxmatters

Tailscale

Tailscale makes creating software-defined networks easy: securely connecting users, services, and devices.
tailscale
Try Tailscale for free for up to 100 devices and 3 users, with no credit card required.