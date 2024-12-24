Working Remotely on the Savannah

Working Remotely on the SavannahEP 45: Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin uses LittleLink and LittleLink Extended to create a “link in bio” page.
- Deployments to https://wimpysworld.link/ are automated using ssh-deploy.
- Mark is using GNOME on Wayland remotely.
- Alan’s coding journey expands his horizons to the Savannah.
