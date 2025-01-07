Streaming Your Way to Freedom

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan migrates accounts from the silly bird website to BlueSky for Syft, Grype, and Anchore, and has fun with Starter Packs

Mark migrates his personal Linux ISO hosting from Plex to Jellyfin.

Martin migrates his life to the Fediverse, contributing to Owncast along the way.

