Algorithms, Actions, and GitHub Adventures

Algorithms, Actions, and GitHub AdventuresEP 48: Tuesday, Feb 4, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin runs GitHub Actions on his development workstations using act.
- Alan likes to help people and has upped his people-helping skills by making little tools to solve their problems.
- keyshield - A simple utility to protect your game inputs from GNOME keyboard shortcuts.
- archive-vbulletin-thread - A Python script to archive threads from vBulletin-based forums.
- Mark has been flexing his grey matter with challenging mathematical/computer programming problems at Project Euler.
