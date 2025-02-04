Algorithms, Actions, and GitHub Adventures

Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin runs GitHub Actions on his development workstations using act.

Alan likes to help people and has upped his people-helping skills by making little tools to solve their problems. keyshield - A simple utility to protect your game inputs from GNOME keyboard shortcuts. archive-vbulletin-thread - A Python script to archive threads from vBulletin-based forums.

Mark has been flexing his grey matter with challenging mathematical/computer programming problems at Project Euler.

