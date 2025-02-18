Mark Down in the Console Caves

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan switches from self hosted markdown to self hosted mark down served from a docker container running CodiMD.

Mark puts on his robe and wizard’s hat, and ventures into the Caves of Qud.

Martin switches his console to KMSCON.

