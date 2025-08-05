Coding in My Pants

Coding in My PantsEP 61: Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin has a fancy GitHub profile.
- Shields.io - Concise, consistent, and legible badges
- github-readme-stats - Dynamically generated GitHub stats.
- readme-scribe - Automatically generates & updates markdown content, like your README.md
- Latest blog posts, podcasts, live streams, YouTube videos from RSS
- Latest release, starred repos.
- Thank and mention sponsors.
- Uses git-auto-commit-action to automatically commit and push changed files and push-files-to-another-repository to push the rendered README.md to my wimpysworld GitHub org.
- snk - GitHub user contributions graph as animated snake game
- Uses ghaction-github-pages to update a branch everynight
- Alan is busy maintaing lots of Snaps.
- Mark retired Advanced Volume Control for GNOME.
