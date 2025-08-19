Mirrors, Motors and Makefiles

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan prepares for the inevitable by mirroring GitHub to Forgejo.

Martin sidesteps complexity with Just.

Mark gives his first thoughts on the VW ID.3.

