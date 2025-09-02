Running Linux on an IPadEP 63: Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin has been running Linux on an iPad using a-Shell, a-Shell mini, and iSH. He also used copyparty.
- Alan went to a hackathon and used Tessl. If you want to try their closed beta, join their discord and tell them popey sent you.
- Mark installed GrapheneOS on a Pixel 8a.
