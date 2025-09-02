Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin has been running Linux on an iPad using a-Shell, a-Shell mini, and iSH. He also used copyparty.

Alan went to a hackathon and used Tessl. If you want to try their closed beta, join their discord and tell them popey sent you.

Mark installed GrapheneOS on a Pixel 8a.

You can send your feedback via show@linuxmatters.sh . If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community, you can join:

If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us using Patreon or PayPal. For $5 a month on Patreon, you can enjoy an ad-free feed of Linux Matters, or for $10, get access to all the Late Night Linux family of podcasts ad-free.