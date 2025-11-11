Frameworks, Filesystems and Fixes

Frameworks, Filesystems and FixesEP 68: Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan dusts off his newsletter.
- Martin encrypts his new work Framework laptop without LVM, but with
--cipher=aes-xts-plain64 --hash=sha256 --iter-time=1000 --key-size=256 --pbkdf-memory=1048576 --sector-size=4096, and without ZFS, but with btrfs and
compress=lzo discard=async noatime rw space_cache=v2 ssd.
- Mark gets help with his Moodle noodling from MDLCode.
