He's a very nøughty boy

He's a very nøughty boyTuesday, Nov 25, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Mark is now buying his audiobooks from Libro.fm, and supporting Coles Books.
- Martin has merged Ubuntu and Nix in Nøughty Linux
- Alan has been live streaming.
