Grummaging Gophers & Gods

Grummaging Gophers & GodsTuesday, Dec 9, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin has been learning Go and created:
- Mark, true to form, has been playing Hades II, a fast-paced rogue-like that runs beautifully on the SteamDeck.
- Alan revisits Grummage, an interactive terminal frontend to Grype, the vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems
- This new release focuses on UI and usability improvements ✨
