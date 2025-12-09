Grummaging Gophers & Gods

Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025
Episode Banner70

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Martin has been learning Go and created:
    • Jivedrop - Drop the mix, ship the show-metadata, cover art, and all 🪩
    • Jivefire - Spin your podcast .wav into a groovy MP4 visualiser. Cava-inspired real-time audio frequencies 🔥
  • Mark, true to form, has been playing Hades II, a fast-paced rogue-like that runs beautifully on the SteamDeck.
  • Alan revisits Grummage, an interactive terminal frontend to Grype, the vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems
    • This new release focuses on UI and usability improvements ✨

Hosts

Alan Pope

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

