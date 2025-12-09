Grummaging Gophers & Gods

Show Notes

Martin has been learning Go and created: Jivedrop - Drop the mix, ship the show-metadata, cover art, and all 🪩 Jivefire - Spin your podcast .wav into a groovy MP4 visualiser. Cava-inspired real-time audio frequencies 🔥

Mark, true to form, has been playing Hades II, a fast-paced rogue-like that runs beautifully on the SteamDeck.

Alan revisits Grummage, an interactive terminal frontend to Grype, the vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems This new release focuses on UI and usability improvements ✨



