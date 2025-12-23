Give me the Aux

Give me the AuxTuesday, Dec 23, 2025
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan sends Zane Lowe to a retirement home and grabs the Aux on Spotify with Auxolotl.
- Martin sharpens his cultlery and hard forks ffmpeg-go as ffmpeg-statigo.
- “Real FFmpeg bindings for Go. Not a wrapper. Not a CLI tool. The actual libraries 📚”
- Mark carves up his monitors with Tiling Assistant.
