Give me the Aux

Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025
Episode Banner71

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Alan sends Zane Lowe to a retirement home and grabs the Aux on Spotify with Auxolotl.
  • Martin sharpens his cultlery and hard forks ffmpeg-go as ffmpeg-statigo.
    • “Real FFmpeg bindings for Go. Not a wrapper. Not a CLI tool. The actual libraries 📚”
  • Mark carves up his monitors with Tiling Assistant.

Hosts

Alan Pope

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

