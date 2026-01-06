Lets get Trippy

Show Notes

Mark has been playing Timesplitters Rewind, a remake of the classic Timesplitters.

Alan enters a coding competition and creates the marvellous MojiNav 📍🗺️ (Source)

Martin ups his network diagnostics game with trippy and gping . trippy: a network diagnostic tool that combines the functionality of traceroute and ping gping: ping, but with a graph.

and .

