Lets get Trippy

Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026
Episode Banner72

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Mark has been playing Timesplitters Rewind, a remake of the classic Timesplitters.
  • Alan enters a coding competition and creates the marvellous MojiNav 📍🗺️ (Source)
  • Martin ups his network diagnostics game with trippy and gping.
    • trippy: a network diagnostic tool that combines the functionality of traceroute and ping
    • gping: ping, but with a graph.

Hosts

Alan Pope

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

