Lets get Trippy

Lets get TrippyTuesday, Jan 6, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Mark has been playing Timesplitters Rewind, a remake of the classic Timesplitters.
- Alan enters a coding competition and creates the marvellous MojiNav 📍🗺️ (Source)
- Martin ups his network diagnostics game with
trippyand
gping.
