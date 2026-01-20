Points of You

Points of YouTuesday, Jan 20, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode we round up our listener feedback and discuss:
- HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket
- Kazeta
- Recipe-Scribe
- FossFLOW
- Terminal Velocity - The A to Z of Modern Unix
- Toniebox Reverse Engineering
- Tonuino
- Yarg-lang
Events
- SCaLE (Southern California Linux Expo) Pasadena, California, USA: March 5-8, 2026.
- Get 40% off your SCaLE ticket with the Linux Matters coupon code:
LMAT
- OggCamp Manchester, UK: April 25th - 26th, 2026.
