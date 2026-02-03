Audio Trainers and Wallet Drainers

Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin creates a automated audio engineer. Jivetalking - Professional podcast audio preprocessing - broadcast-quality results with zero audio engineering knowledge required 🕺

Mark create a very specialised Roku remote using External Control Protocol (ECP)

Alan created SnapScope (source code)to scan Snap for CVEs and accidentally became a security blogger.

