Audio Trainers and Wallet Drainers

Audio Trainers and Wallet DrainersTuesday, Feb 3, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin creates a automated audio engineer.
- Jivetalking - Professional podcast audio preprocessing - broadcast-quality results with zero audio engineering knowledge required 🕺
- Mark create a very specialised Roku remote using External Control Protocol (ECP)
- Alan created SnapScope (source code)to scan Snap for CVEs and accidentally became a security blogger.
