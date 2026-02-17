Mark's Meshing About

Mark's Meshing AboutTuesday, Feb 17, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan builds a new website whose link and name is mysteriously unknown at this time.
- Martin removes VS Code in favour of Zed Editor.
- Mark gets started with Meshtastic
supher-highwaycountry lanes.
You can send your feedback via
show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community, you can join us on:
- The Linux Matters Chatters on Telegram.
- The Linux Matters Subreddit.
If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us.