Mark's Meshing About

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan builds a new website whose link and name is mysteriously unknown at this time.

Martin removes VS Code in favour of Zed Editor.

Mark gets started with Meshtastic supher-highway country lanes.

You can send your feedback via show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community, you can join us on:

If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us.