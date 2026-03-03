The Smell of Git

Tuesday, Mar 3, 2026
Episode Banner76

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Mark explains synesthesia and the experience of how it manifests in a Linux user,
  • Alan spring cleans his GitHub,
  • Martin gets busy with lazygit.

You can send your feedback via show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community, you can join us on:

If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us.

Hosts

Alan Pope

Alan Pope

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress