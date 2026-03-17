Tailor Snaps for Big Iron

Tailor Snaps for Big IronTuesday, Mar 17, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin has created
tailor: Ready-to-wear project templates for GitHub repositories 👔
- Mark’s ageing Microserver N36L has finally met its end, and the new beginning is off to a rocky start.
- Alan has been building snaps on an IBM mainframe thanks to LinuxOne.
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