VNC? No way!

Show Notes

In this episode:

Mark works out how to run commands at the right point in the boot process, with NetworkManager-dispatcher

Alan has been confining things with Lincubate.

Martin has been VNCing here, there and everywhere with wayvnc and noVNC.

You can send your feedback via show@linuxmatters.sh or the Contact Form. If you’d like to hang out with other listeners and share your feedback with the community, you can join us on:

If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us.