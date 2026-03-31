VNC? No way!Tuesday, Mar 31, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Mark works out how to run commands at the right point in the boot process, with
NetworkManager-dispatcher
- Alan has been confining things with Lincubate.
- Martin has been VNCing here, there and everywhere with wayvnc and noVNC.
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