Pouring out the Sidra

Pouring out the SidraTuesday, Apr 14, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Alan optimistically crafts an alternative to the official Snapcraft store website - snapupdates.popey.com.
- Martin swaps Cider for Sidra.
- Mark dives deep into the data bucket and comes up richer! This time next year, Rodney.
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