Pouring out the Sidra

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan optimistically crafts an alternative to the official Snapcraft store website - snapupdates.popey.com.

Martin swaps Cider for Sidra.

Mark dives deep into the data bucket and comes up richer! This time next year, Rodney.

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