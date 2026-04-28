Passing the Gourd

Passing the GourdTuesday, Apr 28, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Martin goes over why and how he’s stepping down from Ubuntu MATE after 12 years, and the project is seeking new maintainers 🧉
- Mark discovers new life, and new civilisations in Star Trek: Voyager - Across the unknown 🖖
- Alan outsources busywork to Minnie Love, his OpenClaw personal AI assistant, with help from OpenClaw for dummies, and two gists 🤖
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