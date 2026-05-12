Cooking up a framework desktop

Cooking up a framework desktopTuesday, May 12, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Mark throws his cook books in the bin and buys a Kobo Libra Colour.
- Alan tidies up Mojinav and puts the source on github.
- Martin builds his own Framework desktop.
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