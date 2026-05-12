Cooking up a framework desktop

Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Show Notes

In this episode:

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Hosts

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Alan Pope

Alan Pope (He/Him)

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress