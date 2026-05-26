Ditching Grammarly for Open Sauce

Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Alan eschews one gaming fad for a more bespoke, artisanal gaming experience using R4 cards, and ZXDS.
  • Martin no longer considers Grammarly his friend, new friend is Harper
  • Mark continues his Kobo journey with ventures in NickelMenu and KOReader.

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Hosts

Alan Pope

Alan Pope (He/Him)

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson