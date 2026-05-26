Ditching Grammarly for Open Sauce

Show Notes

In this episode:

Alan eschews one gaming fad for a more bespoke, artisanal gaming experience using R4 cards, and ZXDS.

Martin no longer considers Grammarly his friend, new friend is Harper

Mark continues his Kobo journey with ventures in NickelMenu and KOReader.

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