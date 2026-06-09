snap install flatpak

snap install flatpakTuesday, Jun 9, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
-
Martin transforms Neovim into an unyielding modeless VSCode-style IDE
with CUA keybindings.
- Some of this was achieved with novim-mode and snacks.nvim.
- Mark has been playing Solasta: Crown of the Magister.
- Alan wants you all to install flatpak with a snap. Gather round children, it’s story time.
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