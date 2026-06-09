snap install flatpak

Show Notes

In this episode:

Martin transforms Neovim into an unyielding modeless VSCode-style IDE with CUA keybindings. Some of this was achieved with novim-mode and snacks.nvim.

Mark has been playing Solasta: Crown of the Magister.

Alan wants you all to install flatpak with a snap. Gather round children, it’s story time.

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