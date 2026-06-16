DOSing about with games

DOSing about with gamesTuesday, Jun 16, 2026
Show Notes
In this episode:
- Mark creates DOSsier, a system for retro PC gaming.
- Martin replaces his editor (again), this time with Fresh
- Alan creates a new app for event attendance.
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