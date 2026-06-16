DOSing about with games

Tuesday, Jun 16, 2026
Episode Banner84

Show Notes

In this episode:

  • Mark creates DOSsier, a system for retro PC gaming.
  • Martin replaces his editor (again), this time with Fresh
  • Alan creates a new app for event attendance.

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Hosts

Alan Pope

Alan Pope (He/Him)

Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson

Martin Wimpress

Martin Wimpress